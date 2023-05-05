Maple syrup may reduce cardiometabolic risk: study

Laval University researchers have found that replacing five per cent of total daily energy from added sugars with an equivalent amount of maple syrup can lead to an improvement in some cardiometabolic risk factors.

The substitution also appears to have a modest, but potentially positive, effect on gut microbiota.

Animal studies suggested benefits, and "we were convinced that it was worth investing in a clinical study," said one of the study's authors, professor André Marette of the Research Centre of the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology in Quebec.

Forty-two healthy but slightly overweight adult volunteers were recruited to participate in the study, which consisted of two eight-week phases. During each phase, subjects were asked to consume either 30 mL (two tablespoons) of maple syrup or 30 mL of a flavoured sucrose syrup that mimicked maple syrup each day.

After a four-week break, the roles were reversed: the subjects who had consumed the maple syrup consumed the sweetened syrup, and vice versa.

The researchers found that replacing refined sugar with maple syrup resulted in a decrease in abdominal body fat and systolic blood pressure and an improvement in blood sugar response to an oral glucose tolerance test.