Manager of Bordeaux jail suspended following unlawful detention, death of young man

A manager of Montreal's Bordeaux jail has been suspended following the death of a detainee on Dec. 24.

The manager was "relieved of his duties on the evening of December 29," the Public Security Ministry told The Canadian Press on Saturday.

"For reasons of confidentiality, no personal information will be disclosed," the ministry said.

A correctional services officer had already been suspended "based on the preliminary analysis of the events by the department's corrections sub-department."

Nicous D'Andre Spring, 21, was unlawfully detained at the jail in the moments leading up to his death.

The Public Security Ministry confirmed Spring should have been released the previous day.

Quebec provincial police and the coroner's office are investigating the sequence of events surrounding Spring's death. The Public Security Ministry has also launched an administrative inquiry into the death and illegal detention of Spring.

"It is up to the police to determine whether charges should be filed as a result of a criminal investigation," the ministry said.

Spring appeared in court on Dec. 23 with charges of assaulting a peace officer, criminal harassment, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was also facing two counts of breaching a condition of release. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Spring was also charged multiple times in 2021 with failure to comply with a condition of release and one count of assaulting a police officer. In 2020, he was charged with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

On Friday night, approximately 150 people gathered for a candlelight vigil at Benny Park in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood memory of Spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 31, 2022.