Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms

The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured.

Quebec's public safety ministry, which is responsible for provincial detention centres, confirmed Thursday that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.

"It should be noted that two other incarcerated persons who appeared on December 23, 2022 were in illegal detention since they should have been released the same day. They were released the next day, December 24, 2022," said Marie-Josée Montminy, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Safety.

For reasons that are unknown as of yet, D'Andre Spring was still detained on Dec. 24. During that afternoon, a correctional officer put a "spit mask" on Spring during an intervention to stop him from biting other guards, according to the head of the union representing correctional officers.

A supervisor then ordered agents to spray Spring with pepper spray, while he was still wearing the mask.

The ministry said he lost consciousness from the procedure and was sent to hospital in an ambulance. He succumbed to his injuries the following day.

The correctional officer involved in the intervention has been temporarily relieved of his duties following the incident, the ministry confirmed Wednesday.

This is a developing story. More to come.