

CTV Montreal





Montreal police say a man stabbed in the early hours Saturday morning in the Ville-Marie borough will survive his injuries.

Around 2:45 a.m., a man in his 40's was spotted headed North on Cartier Ave., calling for help.

He had stab wounds on several parts of his body, according to an SPVM spokesperson.

He was hospitalized in serious condition, but is now out of the woods, they said.

Police believe the altercation occurred at the corner of Cartier and Ontario St., and may have been opioids-related.

No arrests were made.

Police will meet with the victim later today.