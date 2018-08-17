Featured Video
Man stabbed in Plateau, possibly drug related
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 10:04PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 17, 2018 10:49PM EDT
On Friday evening at around 6:45 p.m., a man was attacked near the corner of De Lormier St.and Mont Royal Ave.
The 36-year old victim had several stab wounds, but his life is not in danger.
The man isn't cooperating with police, who said the incident could be related to drugs.
Police are still investigating.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec will compensate taxi drivers up to $45,000 for Uber losses
- Study: Canadians welcome immigration, but are worried about asylum seekers
- Man stabbed in Plateau, possibly drug related
- Anti-colonial activists deface John A. Macdonald statue downtown
- Judge lifts publication ban, revealing details about Fredericton shooting