Man shot by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings

Three key takeaways from the three-person Conservative leadership debate

On Wednesday night in Ottawa, three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates took part in the third and final official debate of the 2022 race. Candidates Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest delved into some of the top issues of the campaign. CTVNews.ca has the main takeaways from tonight's discussion.

WNBA star Griner apologizes as Russian court readies verdict

An emotional Brittney Griner apologized in a Russian court Thursday as her drug possession trial drew to a close, and a prosecutor urged that the American basketball star be convicted and sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison in a case that reached the highest levels of U.S.-Russian diplomacy.

