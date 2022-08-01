Search still on for BB gun shooter targeting Plateau cyclists

Montreal police (SPVM) are continuing their search for whoever is shooting BB guns at cyclists in the Plateau-Mont-Royal area.

At least six cyclists have been shot since the beginning of July, according to a report from La Presse.

It typically happens near the corner of St. Dominique and Marie-Ann Sts., in front of Portugual Park. Some residents wonder whether the incidents could be related to two abandoned buildings nearby.

"I was surprised about the shots but not surprised at the location," one local told CTV News.

The abandoned buildings could serve as "an easy place to hide," she added.

In a statement sent to CTV News last week, police (SPVM) said they're "working hard to identify the perpetrator(s) of these events as quickly as possible."

Police have been going door-to-door in the neighbourhood to get more information and say there could be other victims.

President and CEO of Vélo Québec Jean-François Rheault described this situation as "worrying" and "very dangerous."

"To target cyclists specifically is to forget that behind the handlebars, there is a human being, parents and friends, family, etc. [...] It also concerns me to know that this mode of transportation is being targeted," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information on these incidents to anonymously call 911, Station 38, or Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online.

With files from CTV's Bogdan Lytvynenko.