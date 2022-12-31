Man shot and injured in Laval residential area: police

A man was the target of an attempted murder early Saturday morning in Laval, according to local police (SPL).

The victim was shot multiple times shortly before 1 a.m. in the Fabreville neighbourhood, in a residential area.

When police arrived on 20th Avenue, they discovered the middle-aged man with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.

He was transported to hospital where he is in stable condition.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made in connection with this case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 31, 2022.