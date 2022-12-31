Man shot and injured in Laval residential area: police
A man was the target of an attempted murder early Saturday morning in Laval, according to local police (SPL).
The victim was shot multiple times shortly before 1 a.m. in the Fabreville neighbourhood, in a residential area.
When police arrived on 20th Avenue, they discovered the middle-aged man with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.
He was transported to hospital where he is in stable condition.
As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made in connection with this case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 31, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Longueuil police seek girl, 17, missing since Friday afternoon
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians is aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
A look back at the famous and influential people we lost in 2022
From musicians and actors to the Queen herself, the world lost a number of beloved and influential figures this past year who made their mark in the worlds of film, music, sports and politics.
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
Polar plunge: Here are the benefits and risks of a winter swim
On the first day of 2022, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
Views on Benedict XIV's legacy split as some admire his devotion, others see failures
In the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. However, some U.S. Catholics, on learning of his death Saturday, recalled him as an obstacle to progress in combating clergy sex abuse.
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
At least one person was killed and 14 others hospitalized as multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine Saturday. Some Ukrainians defied the danger, however, to return to the country to reunite with families for the New Year's holiday.
Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction
A family in Afghanistan is still waiting on the U.S. justice system to determine whether their child, who they say was abducted by a Marine, will be returned to them. The Marine and her family claim they legally adopted the child, despite the U.S. Justice Department arguing that adoption should never have been granted.
Champagne's Rogers-Shaw decision to come 'only after' there's clarity in legal battle
Canada's Industry Minister says he will render his decision on Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. only after there is clarity in the ongoing legal battle.
Toronto
-
Toronto to ring in the New Year with waterfront fireworks displays
The City of Toronto will be celebrating the start of the new year by hosting two fireworks displays on the waterfront.
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
-
Rain, at times heavy, expected throughout much of southern Ontario Saturday
Environment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall and possible flooding in a number of regions throughout southern Ontario today.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigate suspicious death of man
A man has died under suspicious circumstances, according to Halifax Regional Police (HRP).
-
23 things Maritimers can expect in 2023
Maritimers are opening up a fresh calendar to a brand new year, and may want to make a note or two. From events to anniversaries, 2023 already has a few items of the agenda to prepare for, or look forward to.
-
Halifax hands out 275 parking tickets so far during World Juniors
Hockey fans in Halifax left Thursday night’s game against Austria with more than just a landslide victory for Canada -- many also got hit with a parking ticket.
London
-
‘Enjoy tonight, but plan ahead’: Multiple options to get safe ride home on New Year’s Eve
A record crowd is expected at Victoria Park in London, Ont. for New Year’s Eve with warm temperatures, and the return of in-person festivities as we phase out of the pandemic.
-
Search continues for missing vulnerable man: Sarnia police
Sarnia police’s search for a missing elderly man has entered its third day.
-
These residents are being recognized by the mayor for their contributions to the City of London
The annual Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List, celebrating exceptional Londoners and their philanthropic work has been announced.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. snowmobilers save a moose that fell through ice
Snowmobilers who were out sledding in an area between Sudbury and Sturgeon Falls, Ont., heard a moose fall through ice. The four men quickly got to work saving it.
-
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians is aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
-
Northern Ont. police say Alberta suspect had a homemade bomb
A 28-year-old from Calgary, Alta., is facing weapons and other charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17A near Kenora this week.
Calgary
-
Cochrane Humane Society squeezed by puppy pile
The Cochrane Humane Society is currently caring for 60 puppies ranging in age from two to roughly four months of age. Earlier this month, they numbered about 100.
-
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
At least one person was killed and 14 others hospitalized as multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine Saturday. Some Ukrainians defied the danger, however, to return to the country to reunite with families for the New Year's holiday.
-
Alberta small businesses look ahead to 2023 amid fears of a recession: report
The Canadian Federation for Independent Business (CFIB) has released an updated look at how small businesses across Canada are feeling about the future.
Kitchener
-
WRPS investigating reports of a shooting in Waterloo
An increased police presence is expected in a Waterloo neighbourhood following reports of a shooting.
-
Police search for suspects following three vehicle break-ins in Kitchener
Three vehicles parked in driveways were broken into and had items stolen from them Thursday morning in Kitchener.
-
Driving dominates for preferred commute to work in Waterloo region
Despite the Region of Waterloo spending millions of dollars on active and public transit in the past 20 years, the majority of the local workforce continue to use automobiles to commute to work.
Vancouver
-
B.C. baby's heart surgery cancelled for 2nd time in as many months
For the second time in less than two months, a scheduled heart surgery for a seven-month-old baby from Vancouver Island has been cancelled.
-
Will pre-pandemic crowds return this NYE? Some Vancouver businesses unsure
This Saturday will mark Vancouver’s first New Year’s Eve in years without COVID-19 restrictions – but some businesses aren’t sure whether pre-pandemic crowds will return.
-
B.C. girl who woke neighbours during apartment fire receives bravery award
With smoke filling the hallways of their North Vancouver apartment building, the Rezaeis family – including 12-year-old Paryas – delayed their own escape so they could wake their neighbours.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton pedestrian killed in Christmas Day crash was generous, creative young woman, says mom
A woman who was killed in a crash on Christmas Day in west Edmonton has been identified as a 22-year-old who was excited about what was to come in the new year.
-
'She's doing great': Alberta girl hospitalized with rare mix of viruses close to going home
A 15-month-old girl who has been in Edmonton and Calgary hospitals for nearly two months with an uncommon mix of viruses – is getting better.
-
Sohi to focus on key relationships in 2023: province, police commission, regional transit
As city council settled Edmonton's four-year budget and his first year in office ends, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is looking toward 2023 and building on relationships with the provincial government, the city's police commission, and regional transit partners.
Windsor
-
Ringing in the New Year: New Year’s Eve events in Windsor-Essex
The countdown is on to 2023. After several years of muted celebrations, Windsorites can let off some steam and kick off the New Year with a bang.
-
Rain, at times heavy, expected throughout much of southern Ontario Saturday
Environment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall and possible flooding in a number of regions throughout southern Ontario today.
-
Chatham man allegedly breaks into business through roof
A Chatham man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a business through the roof and damaging the property.
Regina
-
Here are the top stories of 2022 from CTV Regina
Tragedy at a Sask. First Nation, a high profile amber alert, cattle killed by lightning and a discussion on provincial autonomy. These were just some of the stories from a high profile year for news in Saskatchewan.
-
City councillor advocating for more accessible Wascana Pool waterslide
A Regina city councillor wants an important modification done to the new waterslide in Wascana Park before it opens next summer.
-
5 Sask. provincial parks opening for winter activities
Five provincial parks around Saskatchewan will be open as of Jan. 1 for winter fun and enjoyment, including Echo Valley east of Regina.
Ottawa
-
Full LRT service restored after overhead wire issue in east end
An overnight incident that damaged the overhead power lines to the O-Train disrupted service in the east end Saturday morning.
-
RAINFALL WARNING/FOG ADVISORY
RAINFALL WARNING/FOG ADVISORY | Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning and a fog advisory for the city of Ottawa. Ottawa could see 20 to 30 mm of rain by Sunday, while fog will blanket Ottawa through the day on Saturday.
-
Seven feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. hockey coach helps Ukrainian player relocate to Canada
Barret Kropf has spent his holidays under a stack of seemingly endless paperwork and appointments, but there's nothing he'd rather be doing.
-
Saskatoon releases initial snow grading schedule
The City of Saskatoon has released an initial snow grading schedule on its website, with more to be added daily.
-
Saskatchewan premier calls Sunwing's move to end flights in province 'irresponsible'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a decision by Sunwing Vacations to suspend its flights from the Saskatoon and Regina airports for a month is irresponsible.