Multiple agencies are investigating the death of man Saturday afternoon near Anticosti Island.

According to the Sureté du Quebec the man fell from a boat 1:30 p.m. Saturday and was rescued by another fishing boat.

However he did not survive

The Commission for Standards, Equity, Health and Safety (CNESST) and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating the man's death.

The victim is a 40-year-old man from Riviere-aux-Renard.