A 77-year-old man is dead following a terrible crash in downtown Montreal Wednesday morning.

He was driving his SUV at a very high speed on St-Jacques St. headed west and crossed several lanes of traffic before slamming full-speed into the supporting wall for the train tracks headed to Central Station at Robert-Bourassa Blvd.

His death was confirmed at the scene, said police.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. in front of several witnesses.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.