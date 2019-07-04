Featured Video
Man charged with stabbing St. Joseph's Oratory priest found not criminally responsible
A man armed with a knife runs toward the altar at Saint Joseph's Oratory during mass on Friday March 22, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 1:09PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 2:53PM EDT
A man charged with stabbing a Catholic priest during a mass that was being streamed online from Montreal's St. Joseph's Oratory in March has been found not criminally responsible.
The ruling in the case of Vlad Cristian Eremia came down Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse, according to a spokeswoman for the Crown.
The 27-year-old Eremia will remain housed at a Montreal psychiatric hospital until authorities deem he can be released.
He'd been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon stemming from the March 22 attack on Rev. Claude Grou.
Grou suffered injuries in the knife attack during a morning mass that was being streamed online.
The oratory's rector returned to work one week later and has said he holds no resentment toward Eremia and hopes he gets the help he needs.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec invests $47M into hiring, retaining more youth protection workers
- You might not like the Hulk when he's angry, but Lou Ferrigno is a delightful interview
- Man charged with stabbing St. Joseph's Oratory priest found not criminally responsible
- Heat warning declared for Montreal: city ready to help keep people cool if needed
- Dog food sold in Canada and U.S. could be linked to deadly disease