Man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of woman in LaSalle

A 50-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 29-year-old woman in Montreal's LaSalle borough.

Montreal police said Gisele Itale Betondi died after being stabbed multiple times on Thursday morning.



Hosea Amorus Puhya has been charged in her death.

Police received a 911 call at 8:45 a.m. and responded to the intersection of des Oblats and Wanklyn streets where they found the woman with a stab wound to her upper body.

Police say the incident happened in an outdoor parking lot outside an apartment building and that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

She was rushed to hospital and was unconscious upon arrival, according to Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the Montreal police.

Police confirmed early Thursday evening that the victim died of her injuries. Her death marks Montreal's 22nd homicide of the year.



The perpetrator fled the scene and police say was later captured.

The force says he is known to police, and he and the victim knew each other. So far, police say it is unclear if the suspect and victim were partners or ex-partners.

FEMICIDES REMAIN AN ISSUE IN QUEBEC

Claudine Thibaudeau is a clinical coordinator at SOS Violence Conjugale, which referred to Betondi's death as the eighth femicide of 2022, and the 11th person to die from domestic violence.

From April 2021 to the end of March of this year, Thibaudeau said SOS received around 58,000 calls for assistance, which remains high.

"That's more than double what we used to get five years ago, so there's still quite a bit of need," she said. "There needs to be a continuing effort to raise awareness. And to be conscious that this is still happening, and it's extremely troublesome for our society to still have this much intimate partner violence that sometimes can result in femicides."

Thibaudeau could not speak about Betondi's case, but said that those seeking to flee a violent situation should consider a shelter rather than living with a friend, as shelter locations are secret and have protection measures in place.

In addition, those who think they may be in a violent situation can fill out an anonymous online survey on SOS's site.

Thibaudeau said though it's too soon to say whether the increased funding and measures Quebec has put in place - such as the conjugal violence court - have had any effect, the increased attention has created more conversation around the issue, which is good.

"What I really think is a good thing that came out of the awareness last year is that people know where to look for help," said Thibaudeau. "Friends and loved ones are more concerned, and they reach out to us also for support and to know how to better support a survivor or someone who's still undergoing violence, so that's a good thing too. But we need to keep talking about it. We need to keep raising awareness because we're not done."