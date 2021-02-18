Advertisement
Man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 81-year-old woman in August
The Montreal police are looking for the driver of this Dodge Caravan that was involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured an 81-year-old woman. SOURCE: SPVM
Share:
MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) officers have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run in August that killed an 81-year-old woman.
The SPVM said in a news release Thursday that Sylvain Labelle, 53, was arrested on Feb. 10 on suspicion of being the driver of the white van that hit the woman Aug. 31 while she was crossing Sherbrooke St. East in Montreal.
"The driver stopped his vehicle briefly after the impact, but then drove away without assisting the woman who was lying unconscious on the ground," the SPVM said.
The suspect was arrested at his home and appeared in court in Montreal Feb. 11 on a charge of failure to stop following a fatal accident.