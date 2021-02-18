MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) officers have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run in August that killed an 81-year-old woman.

The SPVM said in a news release Thursday that Sylvain Labelle, 53, was arrested on Feb. 10 on suspicion of being the driver of the white van that hit the woman Aug. 31 while she was crossing Sherbrooke St. East in Montreal.

Le #SPVM a procédé à l’arrestation de Sylvain Labelle, 53 ans, soupçonné d’être le conducteur impliqué dans un délit de fuite ayant causé la mort d’une femme âgée de 81 ans le 31 août dernier.



"The driver stopped his vehicle briefly after the impact, but then drove away without assisting the woman who was lying unconscious on the ground," the SPVM said.

The suspect was arrested at his home and appeared in court in Montreal Feb. 11 on a charge of failure to stop following a fatal accident.