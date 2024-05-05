Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime loses Madrid Open final to Andrey Rublev

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime will have to wait for a Masters title after he lost in the Madrid Open final on Sunday to Russian Andrey Rublev in three sets.

Auger-Aliassime won the first set 6-4, before Rublev bounced back in the second to win 7-5.

The third set was back-and-forth nailbiter with neither man able to break the other's serve until Rublev did in the final game of the match to win 6-4.