MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime loses Madrid Open final to Andrey Rublev

    Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, competes against to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the final match of the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Manu Fernandez, The Associated Press) Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, competes against to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the final match of the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Manu Fernandez, The Associated Press)
    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime will have to wait for a Masters title after he lost in the Madrid Open final on Sunday to Russian Andrey Rublev in three sets.

    Auger-Aliassime won the first set 6-4, before Rublev bounced back in the second to win 7-5. 

    The third set was back-and-forth nailbiter with neither man able to break the other's serve until Rublev did in the final game of the match to win 6-4.

