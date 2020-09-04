MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help in locating a motorist involved in a hit-and-run Aug. 30 that seriously injured an 81-year-old woman.

The accident occured near 5300 Sherbrooke St. East, when police say a caucasian male in his 50s with blond or white hair hit a woman and fled the scene.

The man was wearing a cap and was driving a 2008-2011 white Dodge Grand Caravan.

The driver's side mirror and fender may be damaged in addition to the front bumper.

Those with information about the crime are asked to call 911 or the Montreal Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133. They can also go to a neighbourhood police station or visit the SPVM online.