Montreal arson squad investigating after building goes up in flames in the NDG neighbourhood

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating a "suspcious" building fire early on Sunday morning in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood.

The SPVM said that a patrol officer spotted smoke coming from a vacant building on he corner of Cote St. Luc Road and Robert Burns Road at around 4:30 a.m.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) sounded its first alarm just after 5 a.m. and responded to the three-storey building.

The building was vacant and included a commercial floor and two residential floors above.

The SIM said there were no injuries.

Police say that firefighters found elements to believe it may be arson after finding that multiple fires started in different places of the building.

Investigators will be able to analyze the scene once it's safe.

There was significant damage to the building.