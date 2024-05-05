MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal arson squad investigating after building goes up in flames in the NDG neighbourhood

    Firefighters work to put out a blaze on Cote-Saint-Luc Road on May 5, 2024. There were no injuries reported. (Matt Grillo, CTV News) Firefighters work to put out a blaze on Cote-Saint-Luc Road on May 5, 2024. There were no injuries reported. (Matt Grillo, CTV News)
    Share

    The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating a "suspcious" building fire early on Sunday morning in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood.

    The SPVM said that a patrol officer spotted smoke coming from a vacant building on he corner of Cote St. Luc Road and Robert Burns Road at around 4:30 a.m.

    The Montreal fire department (SIM) sounded its first alarm just after 5 a.m. and responded to the three-storey building.

    The building was vacant and included a commercial floor and two residential floors above.

    The SIM said there were no injuries.

    Police say that firefighters found elements to believe it may be arson after finding that multiple fires started in different places of the building.

    Investigators will be able to analyze the scene once it's safe.

    There was significant damage to the building. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News