MONTREAL -- A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a woman's lifeless body was found in Brownsburg-Chatham, in the Laurentians, police say.

At around 2:30 p.m., Quebec provincial police went to Adina Rd. after they were called about the discovery of an inanimate woman outside a residence.

Police said there were traces of violence on the victim's body. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.N

The police then arrested a man, taking him to the local station, where he met with investigators.

The police force was unable to give more details on the circumstances of the crime on Wednesday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 14, 2020.