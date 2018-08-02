

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are seeking the attacker in an armed assault in the Plateau that has left one person in critical condition.

Police say a 38-year-old man was stabbed at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Prince-Arthur St. and de Bullion.

The assailant fled the scene before police arrived.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, where he is being treated for injuries to his upper body.

Police have set up a perimeter around the site of the attack and are investigating the incident.