Man, 37, hospitalized after shooting in Pointe-St-Charles
(File photo/CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, April 14, 2019 10:30AM EDT
Police say a man who was shot early Sunday morning is likely to pull through his injuries.
The 37-year-old was gunned down in an incident that occurred around 2:50 a.m. on the corner of Wellington and Charron Sts.
He sustained injuries to the lower body, according to Montreal police.
The SPVM recovered shell casings at the scene, and have opened an investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Police plan to meet with the victim for questionning on Sunday afternoon.
