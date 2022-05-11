Man, 36, gunned down on Montreal street two days before sentencing: reports

Montreal police cruisers block of a street in Saint-Michel after a shooting that left a man dead on Thursday, May 11, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Montreal police cruisers block of a street in Saint-Michel after a shooting that left a man dead on Thursday, May 11, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Recap the first official Conservative leadership debate

Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls debated face-to-face in English in Edmonton, Alta. on May 11. It was the first of two official debates organized. The party promised a policy-focused event, and largely delivered. Recap our reporters' real-time updates.

Dems' bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster

The U.S. Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon