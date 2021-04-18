MONTREAL -- A judge's ruling that could determine the future of Quebec's controversial secularism law is expected to be delivered early this week.

Sources confirmed to CTV News that the ruling is likely to come on Tuesday.

Bill 21 is being challenged by several groups who have called the law discriminatory. Under the law, public employees in positions of authority, such as police officers, judges and teachers, are banned from wearing religious symbols such as hijabs and kippahs.

The court heard arguments from both sides during the winter, with the plaintiffs calling witnesses who said Bill 21 violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The Quebec government has argued the law does not violate freedom of religion.