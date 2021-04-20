MONTREAL -- Quebec's secularism law, Bill 21, has been upheld by the province's Superior Court, except for certain sections, including provisions affecting English school boards.

Justice Marc-Andre Blanchard ruled that some provisions of the law are unconstitutional as they pertain to English school boards, which have special constitutional status.

He also struck down a ban on members of the national assembly wearing face coverings.

In a statement, the English Montreal School Board said it was "elated" by the decision, with its chair writing that the board values diversity of both staff and students.

"This legislation runs contrary to what we teach and to the culture of respect for individual rights and religious freedoms within English-language schools," said EMSB chair Joe Ortona.

Bill 21 was adopted in June 2019 and prohibits public sector workers who are deemed to be in positions of authority, including teachers, police officers and judges, from wearing symbols such as hijabs, kippas or turbans at work.

The law made pre-emptive use of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms’ notwithstanding clause, which shields legislation from most court challenges over violations of fundamental rights.

In a bid to get around the notwithstanding clause, the plaintiffs had invoked certain guarantees that they maintained were not covered by the notwithstanding clause.

Blanchard agreed, to an extent, in the complicated 240-page ruling, finding that certain paragraphs of the legislation did breach Charter rights for Quebec English schools, which are exempt from the notwithstanding clause.

He wrote more generally that "the use by the legislator of exemption clauses appears excessive, because [of being] too broad, although legally unassailable in the current state of the law," he wrote.

Certain parts of the bill, "violate Article 23 of the Canadian Charter, as interpreted by the Supreme Court of Canada, which provides guarantees for public educational institutions for linguistic minorities," he wrote.

The court released its ruling on the legislation Tuesday morning. Arguments concluded in Dec. 2020.

This is a developing story that wil be updated