Police are scouring a neighbourhood in Senneville after an explosion in a residential mailbox.

A large perimeter was set up near Senneville Road and Angus Avenue.

The explosion occurred around 7 p.m., when a 68-year-old woman went to retrieve the mail in her mailbox when the explosive device went off.

A man in his 20's, who witnessed the explosion, came to the woman's aid.

Police say she suffered minor injuries, but a trip to the hospital wasn't necessary.

The investigation has been taken over by the SPVM's arson squad, and the bomb squad's canine unit was deployed to ensure no other explosives are in the area.

No arrests have been made.

