The agreement reached between Loto-Québec and the union of professionals says that union members will be required to be present at the office only four days per month.

The agreement in principle between the Syndicat des professionnels du gouvernement du Québec (SPGQ) and Loto-Québec was ratified by 96 per cent, the union said Tuesday.

The new collective agreement will be in effect for six years, until December 31, 2027.

It provides for salary increases of two per cent per year throughout the contract, as well as several bonuses and lump sums.

These include a one per cent lump sum for 2022, a 2.5 per cent lump sum to be paid upon signing of the agreement, and a 6.5 per cent lump sum for 2022 to be paid next January.

In addition, a retention bonus of 1 per cent per year will be paid in 2024 and 2025, and a 10 per cent bonus for 35 employees.

In terms of telecommuting, presence at the workplace will be mandatory only four days per month, the SPGQ said.

On the other hand, the work week will increase from 35 hours to 37.5 hours.

The union members in question work in information technology, communications, procurement, sales and marketing, finance, real estate and legal.

The union was pleased with the agreement and the support of its members.

"We are pleased that the employer has improved its offer to the satisfaction of our members," said SPGQ vice-president Guillaume Bouvrette in a news release.

Loto-Québec management, for its part, said it was "satisfied to have reached a responsible agreement with its professional employees while meeting the main objectives of both parties."