Loto-Quebec reaches an agreement in principle with its union
An agreement in principle was reached Thursday between Loto-Quebec and the government professionals' union (SPGQ), whose members were on strike earlier this month.
Loto-Quebec and the SPGQ confirmed the news.
The professional employees' employment contract expired on Dec. 31, 2021. The agreement in principle is to be presented to the members shortly.
The 455 professional employees of Loto-Quebec -- all represented by the SPGQ -- were on strike from Aug. 8 to 12.
Loto-Quebec's professional staff voted in July for a strike mandate of up to 20 days to be taken from Monday to Friday. They had also ratified a general strike mandate of indefinite duration, every working day from 6:31 p.m. to 6:59 a.m., Saturdays and Sundays as well as holidays.
Loto-Quebec's experts work in the areas of information technology, communications, sales and marketing, finance, procurement and real estate, as well as in the legal sector.
