MONTREAL -- Longueuil police are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Cédrick Dupuis has been on the run since May 30 after violating terms of his condition release.

He has several tattoos, including one in the shape of a diamond on his neck. He has three facial tattoos, including one above his right eyebrow and one under each of his eyes.

He is white, stands 5'8 and weighs 169 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.