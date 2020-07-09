MONTREAL -- Police in Longueuil are searching for victims of an alleged pedophile who was arrested at his home last week.

On July 3, three searches were carried out at David Mc Intyre’s residence by officers of the Longueuil Agglomeration Police Service (SPAL) following an investigation into sexual contact on two young girls, aged 5 and 7.

Le SPAL à la recherche de victimes du présumé pédophile

David Mc Intyre. Détails ici: https://t.co/sFegxgHBgM pic.twitter.com/u1gvNQeERB — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) July 9, 2020

Electronics were seized from Mc Intyre’s home on Talbot St. and so far, the analysis has led to the discovery of several hundred child pornography files.

A complete analysis is scheduled to take place over the next few weeks.

Mc Intyre, 44, appeared on Monday at the Longueuil courthouse and faces four criminal charges, including possession of child pornography and uttering threats. He was released with conditions after appearing.

Anyone with relevant information on McIntyre is being asked to contact the Longueuil police, who fear the individual may have other victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2020.