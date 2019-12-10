MONTREAL -- Longueuil police are investigating a phone hacking scheme that has reportedly targetted dozens of Quebec celebrities over the last year.

Longueuil police spokesperson Mélanie Mercier said she could not confirm any information about the victims or if there is a possible suspect.

However, the Journal de Montréal indicates that public figures, including francophone TV and radio personality Véronique Cloutier, as well as some members of the Montreal Canadiens, are victims of the breach, which allegedly allowed someone to spy on them through their phones.

Mercier notes the investigation is still underway.