

The Canadian Press





Jean-Marc Fournier, the longtime Liberal MNA who is the current Minister for Canadian Relations and Government House Leader, will retire from politics at the end of his term, he announced on Monday.

Fournier won’t seek re-election in November, ending his 20-year political career.

He was first elected to represent the Chateauguay riding in 1994 and was appointed the official opposition’s critic for Canadian intergovernmental affairs for four years. Later, he became deputy leader of the official opposition.

During his career, he helmed the education, municipal affairs, revenue and justice ministries.

In 2008, he announced he would not seek another term but was re-elected in a 2010 by-election in St-Laurent. He would go on to be re-elected in the riding in the next two elections.

Fournier’s retirement follows that of Justice Mnister Stephanie Vallee, who had also previously said she would not seek re-election, citing personal and family reasons.

Other Liberal MNAs who will not run include Guy Hardy, Karine Vallieres, Pierre Reid and Andre Drolet.