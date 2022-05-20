Long weekend to include long waits on some Montreal-area roads due to construction
Road users planning on driving on the long weekend in and around Montreal should note that it will be very unpleasant in certain sectors due to major construction work that will last, in certain situations, until Tuesday.
The Turcot Interchange, the Saint-Pierre Interchange, Highway 13 in both directions, the Ville-Marie Tunnel, and the Champlain Bridge will be partially or fully closed at various times in addition to multiple other sites in the city.
TURCOT INTERCHANGE AND ROUTE 136
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East between the Turcot Interchange and the Notre-Dame and Cathedrale entrances in the Ville-Marie Tunnel.
Turcot Interchange closures from May 20 to 24, 2022.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- In the Turcot interchange, the three ramps leading from Highway 15 North, Highway 20 East and the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South.
- The Pullman Boulevard entrance.
Ville-Marie tunnel closures from May 20 to 24, 2022.HIGHWAY 13
Friday at midnight to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
Northbound
- Highway 13 North between the Hickmore St. exit (2) and Highway 40.
As a result, the following are default closures as of 11 p.m.:
- The Hickmore and Louis Amos entrance
- The Highway 13 North ramps (Exit 3-0) to Highway 520 West and from Highway 520 West to Highway 13 North.
Southbound
- Highway 13 South between the Highway 40 exit (6) and the Highway 520 West entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures as of 11 p.m.:
- The Highway 40 East and West ramps to Highway 13 South.
Highway 13 closures from May 20-24, 2022.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Highway 20 East (exit 63) ramp to Route-138 Werst/Honore-Mercier Bridge.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The 1st Avenue / Montreal-Toronto Blvd. entrance for Route-138 West
- As of 11 p.m., one of three lanes on Highway 20 East will be closed between the 1st Ave. exit (62) and the interchange.
Saint-Pierre Interchange closures from May 20 to 24, 2022.
A-40 SERVICE ROADS
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Pointe-Claire, the Highway 40 eastbound service road between the Saint-Jean Blvd. exit and the Doyon Ave. entrance.
A-10 / R-132 / SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE INTERCHANGE
- On Saturday and Sunday, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., one of three lanes will be closed on the Champlain Bridge towards the South Shore.
- On Saturday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Brossard on Highway 10 West, exit 6 (R-132, Marie-Victorin Boulevard, Longueuil, La Prairie) will be closed.
- On Sunday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., in Brossard, Marie-Victorin Blvd. westbound will be closed between the exit for the bridge towards Montreal and the bridge entrance from Montreal.
Champlain Bridge closures from May 21-22, 2022.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Route-132 West ramp to Highway 10 East (towards Sherbrooke).
- The Highway 10 West ramp to Route-132 West (towards La Prairie).
- One of two lanes on the Route 132 East ramp to Highway 10 East (towards Sherbrooke will be closed on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Highway 10 and 30 closures from May 20-23, 2022.
WHAT TO EXPECT
- In Candiac, one of two lanes will be closed on Highway 15 in both directions at the Montcalm Blvd. overpass (Exit 44), from Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.
- In Montreal, Notre-Dame St. East will be closed in both directions between Viau and Dickson streets, from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
- In Kahnawake, the Route 132 West ramp (from La Prairie) to the Honoré-Mercier Bridge towards Montreal (R-138 East) will be closed from Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 4 a.m.
- At the beginning of the Honoré-Mercier bridge, one of two lanes will be closed.
SOULIGNY AVENUE
- Souigny Ave. eastbound will be closed between Highway 25 and Honoré-Beaugrand St., and traffic detour on the westbound roadway, from May 23 to July.
- Souligny Ave. westbound will be closed at Honoré-Beaugrand St. from May 23 to September.
- In Deux-Montagnes, The Promenades Blvd. sector of Industrial Blvd. will be closed from May 24 to June 10.
REMINDER
- In Brossard, in the Highway 10-30 interchange, the Highway 10 East service road will be closed until the end of May.
- The Highway 10 and 30 East ramps (towards Sorel-Tracy) and 10 and 30 east ramps (towards Sherbrooke) are closed by default.
- In Brossard, one of three lanes on Marie-Victorin Blvd. West are closed at the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, until June 6.
MONTREAL
To find out about the dozens of "minor" construction sites on the Island of Montreal, visit the city's website and consult the map breakdown by borough.
Work on the Island of Montreal for May 20, 2022.
All work may be cancelled due to weather. For detours and more information, visit Mobility Montreal's website or its Facebook page.
