A Montreal-based publisher is celebrating a big achievement.

One of its recent works, a graphic novel, has been longlisted for the prestigious Man Booker Prize - something that's never been done.

It's called Sabrina, and it's making history as the first graphic novel to be nominated in the prize's 50-year history.

Thirteen other novels have also been nominated for the prize, given to the best novel written in English and published in the UK.

The book concentrates on the 24-hour news cycle, and how when a woman goes missing, the media spins the story.

It's a popular book - number one on Amazon's graphic novel list, and in the top 15 of their bestsellers - a second printing is even taking place.

The shortlist for the Man Booker Prize will be announced September 20th, and the winner on October 16th.

With a report by Matt Grillo.