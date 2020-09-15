QUEBEC CITY -- There are now 720 Quebec schools that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to the latest government data. Of them, 581 are dealing with active cases.

The figures published by the education ministry concern pre-school, elementary, high schools both in the public and private sectors -- and for the first time, vocational and adult education centres.

The number of diagnosed infections among students and staff now stands at 1,959 total, with 1,237 active cases -- 1,005 of which are in the public sector and 232 in private education.

The vast majority of cases so far have been in the public sector with 1,620 of the cumulative total, while there have been 339 cases in the private sector. Since the beginning of the school year, 1,572 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 387 teachers.

There have been 631 class closures since the start of the school year, the ministry reported, counting 519 in public schools and 112 in private schools.

Quebec reported in its latest update that 722 students and staff have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to school.