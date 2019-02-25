Featured Video
Liberals retake Outremont with by-election victory
Liberal Rachel Bendayan gives a victory speech following her election to represent the federal Outremont riding on Mon. Feb. 28, 2019. (Photo: Kelly Greig/CTV Montreal)
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 11:04PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 11:16PM EST
It was a defeat for the New Democratic Party and a victory for the Liberals in the hotly contested by-election in Outremont on Monday night.
Rachel Bendayan won a convincing victory in a riding that had become a battleground between the Liberals and NDP.
The riding was left without an MP following the retirement from politics of former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair. Mulcair last won the riding in the 2015 federal election, but stepped down from the NDP leadership following a disappointing showing for the party.
He stayed on as an MP until August, 2018.
Despite his history with the NDP, Mulcair had said he expected a Liberal victory, but after the Trudeau government’s handling of a controversy involving engineering firm SNC Lavalin, said he believed the vote would be a close one.
Prior to Mulcair’s tenure, Outremeont had almost exclusively been represented by Liberals in Parliament since the riding’s creation in 1935. The Progressive Conservative Party’s Jean-Pierre Hogue won the riding in 1988, but was replaced by Liberal Martin Cauchon in the 1993 election.
In Monday’s third by-election, in the Toronto-area riding of York-Simcoe, Conservative Scot Davidson proved victorious. The riding had previously been represented since 2004 by fellow Conservative Peter Van, who announced his retirement in July, 2018.
