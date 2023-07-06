Leylah Fernandez loses second round heartbreaker to Caroline Garcia from France at Wimbledon
After fellow Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov won at Wimbledon against Hungarian Anna Bondar and Frenchman Gregoire Barrere, Quebec's Leylah Annie Fernadez lost a heartbreaker in the second round against fifth-seed Caroline Garcia from France 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.
Fernandez got off to a great start, breaking Garcia twice to win the first set 6-3. The Frenchwoman responded in the second set, however, breaking the Laval native once to win 6-4.
In the third set, the two women traded serves with neither able to break the other and the set went to a tie-breaker.
In the tie-breaker, the Saint-Germain-en-Laye native had too much for Fernandez and won 10-6.
Fernandez won her first-ever Wimbledon match in the first round against Kateryna Baindl.
The 20-year-old southpaw is currently ranked 21st in the world but was unseeded at Wimbledon.
Fernandez will now focus on doubles with her partner American Taylor Townsend. The pair play Friday morning and are looking to continue their fine form that saw them make the finals at the French Open in June.
Montrealer Felix Auger-Aliassime lost in the first round to American Michael Mmoh.
