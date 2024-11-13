Quebec to convert former Institute for the Deaf in Plateau-Mont-Royal into housing

After sitting vacant for nearly a decade, the province is set to convert the former Institute for the Deaf in Plateau-Mont-Royal into housing.

The government of Quebec, which owns the building, is working closely with the City of Montreal on the project.

"In the last weeks and months, we perceive an opening to discuss and to find a solution and to discuss together a common proposal to test the market," said Plateau-Mont-Royal Mayor Luc Rabouin.

Affordable housing advocates say the massive structure is a golden opportunity.

"If this opportunity is not taken to develop units that are really, truly affordable for the people who are now at risk of being on the street, it will be a terrible shame," said Margaret Van Nooten with community organization Project Genesis.

The city says it will respect its housing bylaw that requires a developer to build 20 per cent social housing. An estimated one thousand housing units in all could be built on the site.

"We cannot have everything, restore all the heritage and have all social housing. It doesn't work," Rabouin said.

The official opposition at city hall says it is not convinced social housing will be included because developers have previously just paid a fine to avoid building social housing units.

"I truly doubt that we will see any social housing or affordable housing," said Ensemble Montreal housing critic Julien Henault-Ratelle.

Housing advocates say 200 units of social housing should be the minimum.

"To feel excited about the project, I think we have to know that there will be social housing there, not just necessarily affordable housing, but real social housing," Van Nooten added.

The city says the call for proposals will close by the end of January, and it hopes a project will be chosen by spring.