Leylah in, Felix out: Mixed bag of results for Quebecers at Wimbledon

It was a mixed bag for Quebec's top tennis talents at Wimbledon on Monday with Leylah Annie Fernandez winning her first-ever match at the tournament, while Felix Auger-Aliassime was ousted in the first round for the second straight Grand Slam event.

LEYLAH WINS FIRST WIMBLEDON MATCH

Fernandez won the first match of her career at Wimbledon on Monday, beating Ukrainian Kateryna Baindl 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The match was delayed due to rain, so the Laval, Que. native had to wait to finish and advance to the second round.

Fernandez had a peaks and valleys experience with her serve ripping seven aces past Baindl, but also committing seven double-faults.

HER FIRST WIN AT #WIMBLEDON.



🇨🇦 Leylah Annie Fernandez defeats Kateryna Baindl, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to the second round. pic.twitter.com/2yPngBP4tQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 3, 2023

The 20-year-old southpaw is unseeded heading into the tournament and is ranked 95th in the world after being ranked as high as 13 in August of 2022.

She will face fifth-seed Caroline Garcia of France in the second round.

Fernandez will also join American Taylor Townsend on the doubles court on Wednesday when the pair will face Americans Alycia Parks and Peyton Stearns. Fernandez and Townsend lost in the doubles finals in the French open.

FELIX OUSTED

Fellow Quebecer Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to American Michael Mmoh 7-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 in the first round, eliminating the Montrealer. It is the second Grand Slam event where Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in the first round after he lost at the French Open in May to Fabio Fognini.

The 11-seed heading into the tournament, Auger-Aliassime lost two tie-breakers and won one before dropping the final set.

The 22-year-old returned from a knee injury that caused him to withdraw from events leading up to Wimbledon.