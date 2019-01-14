

CTV Montreal





The MUHC's Glen site is facing a wet problem: there have been multiple leaks in the parking garage of the three-and-a-half-year-old location.

Hospital staff have confirmed that expansion joints in the structure have failed, causing multiple leaks throughout the structure.

Repair work is being scheduled to take place later this year and the current plan is that the parking garage will remain open while work is being done.

The work will be performed by, and paid for, by the consortium that built the hospital and parking garage, the Groupe Immobilier Santé McGill (GISM).

The MUHC is a tenant of the building and officials said they did not know how much repairing the damage would cost.

Robert Lagueux, the president of the MUHC employees union, said there have been problems with the hospital since it opened.

"We've had problems with electricity recently, generators. You name it, it's just one after another," said Lagueux.

Parking at the MUHC's Glen site has frequently been criticized.

It came under scrutiny during the Charbonneau Commission into corruption in the construction industry, which was told that SNC-Lavalin was given an exemption in its bid to build an eight-storey-tall parking garage that would be called "underground" by saying it was below Decarie Blvd, instead of being below the closest street, St Jacques.

Patients have also complained about the cost of parking, which is $25/day.

Following complaints the parking lot created a $70, four-week pass for those undergoing regular clinical visits, and a $100 pass that allows a total of seven visits.

Anyone can get long-term passes for slightly more money: $60 for one week or $85 for two weeks