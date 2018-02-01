

CTV Montreal





Concerns are being raised about the condition and security of the former Royal Victoria Hospital building.

The hospital on Pine Ave. officially closed its doors to the public in April 2015 – but CTV was able to gain access to one of the empty pavilions and see some of the decay inside.

The MUHC says the premises are secured 24 hours a day, seven days a week – but that a door may not always be properly closed.

Access to the vacant building was simple – a side door was unlocked.

The ‘H’ or Hersey Pavilion was built in 1905 as a nurses’ residence, eventually becoming a teaching facility with offices and a clinic.

Like most of the 110-year-old hospital, it’s been empty since the Royal Vic moved to the Glen Site.

Inside the building, there was also graffiti indicating others may have entered unobstructed - or it may be open to vandalism.

Though some areas were locked, many others were open, with pipes and electrical boxes easily accessible to anyone.

That has Heritage Montreal advocate Dinu Bumbaru concerned the building isn't being properly protected from vandals and neglect.

“If the building is not properly mothballed or maintained or secured, it might just suffer so much damage in waiting for an option that it may become very difficult to rehabilitate it at a reasonable price,” he said.

He thinks the MUHC needs to do a better job to secure the old site if it wants to ensure it survives in good enough condition to have a second life.

MUHC communications officer Gilda Salomone said it's normal for the building to have some decay.

“It has been vacant for almost three years now so it is normal that there is some degradation,” she said.

The MUHC has a responsibility to keep the building heated, secure and meet fire safety standards.

And that while there is security on the site - some employees still going in and out may leave the odd door open, something they will try to fix, said Salomone.

“It has to be kept closed and not accessible to the public because it is not safe,” she said.

McGill University has expressed interest in taking over the site, but there's no word on when that or any other transaction will be finalized.

Bumbaru hopes a plan is in place before it’s too late.

“We are in Montreal and have competent authorities so why is this happening. It’s a little detail that may make the big plan fail,” he said.