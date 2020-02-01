MONTREAL -- The gourmet food hall trend continues to grow in Montreal with Le Cathcart recently opening in the newly renovated Place Ville Marie.

Months after Le Centrale and Time Out Market opened their doors, Le Cathcart opened as part of a $1 billion investment to revitalize the downtown core.

Among the nine foodie favourite spots is Uniburger, named Canada's best burger by the Big 7 Travel website.

Along with the Italian sandwiches, tacos and poke bowls is Dirty Greens featuring healthy meals.

"We felt there was something missing in the fast-casual market for healthy food, but also that was a little bit cochant, delicious, a lit bit for everybody," said Dirty Greens chef Raegan Steinberg.

The hall also features a bar and alcohol can be consumed anywhere at Le Cathcart. The light-filled biergarten, however, is the main attraction.

"It's almost an open air indoor park where you can come and have drinks with your friends after work," said A5 Hospitality founder Alexandre Besnard. "It's roughly 7,000 square feet of glass."

There are also three sit down restaurants including Neopolitan pies from Pizza Del Fornaio.

Most dishes at the hall range from $10 to $20.