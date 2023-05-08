Laval police arrest man in January drive-by shooting
Laval police (SPL) have arrested a man suspected in the January shooting of a 77-year-old man as he was leaving a liquor store in the Vimont neighbourhood.
The police believe it may be a case of mistaken identity.
The SPL said in a news release that 36-year-old Carlos Pena Torrez is facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm and will return to court on May 10.
He is currently in custody.
The victim was shot on Jan. 29 as he was leaving the SAQ branch on des Laurentides Boulevard.
"He was hit by several firearm projectiles from a moving vehicle from which the suspect allegedly fired before fleeing," the SPL said in a news release.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The SPL identified the suspect, who is known to police and lives in Hamilton, Ontario and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police are asking anyone with information about Torrez to call the SPL's info-crime line at 450-662-4636 and note the file: LVL-230129-029.
