Elderly man shot in Laval in an SAQ parking lot

Laval police (SPL) officers are canvassing the area and looking at surveillance footage after a man in his late 70s was shot in a parking lot near his car.

Police report that a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. reported shots fired in the SAQ parking lot on Laurentides Boulevard near Lacasse Avenue.

When police arrived, they located the elderly man who had been shot in the lower body.

"He was near his vehicle," said SPL spokesperson Stephanie Beshara. "He got transported to the hospital, and we don't fear for his life."

Beshara said it was too early to say whether the man was known to the police.

A perimeter has been erected, and the investigation is ongoing.