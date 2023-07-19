Laval long-term care worker accused of sexually assaulting staff

Laval police (SPL)say a long-term care facility nursing assistant arrested for alleged sex crimes may have victimized others, and are asking them to come forward.

Investigators with the SPL sex crimes squad arrested Abdeslam El Asri on March 28. The 55-year-old man is suspected of committing several sexual assaults against employees in his workplace.

The police say the alleged acts occurred between October and February of this year.

On July 10, Abdeslam El Asri appeared in court on three counts of sexual assault. He was released on conditions.

His case will return to court on Sept. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 19, 2023.