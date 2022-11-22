Last-minute deal to save Montreal bocce club falls through, but seniors say 'we’re not giving up'

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

TV meteorologist, pilot die in U.S. news helicopter crash

A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon