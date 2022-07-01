La Fontaine tunnel towards South Shore closed due to vehicle on fire

The Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine Tunnel is closed heading towards the South Shore from Montreal due to a vehicle on fire.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) said no one was injured but the Highway 25 South is completely closed in the tunnel as of 7 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters from the Montreal and Longueuil departments are on the scene after a vehicle caught on fire.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) could not confirm what may have caused the fire but said one of their trucks was on the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

[1 juil. 2022 à 8 h 31] Fermeture #A25 à la hauteur Tunnel Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine, direction SUD, Montréal. Accident. https://t.co/DzyetXlofs — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) July 1, 2022

Montreal police (SPVM) are also on the scene to direct traffic.

The operation could last around two or three hours, police say.