L.L.Bean to make debut in Quebec amid competitive outfitting industry

American retail company L.L.Bean is expanding into Quebec with plans to open two stores next month.

The chain already has 13 stores in Canada. But in Quebec, the outfitting industry is already very competitive with chains like MEC, La Cordée, Atmosphere and Sports Experts.

Marketing experts say that despite the instability of the retail industry in recent years, the company is taking a calculated risk.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Stéphane Giroux.