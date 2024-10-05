Video shows person break into Old Montreal building before fatal fire that killed mother, daughter

The two people who died in a major fire in Old Montreal on Friday were a mother and her seven-year-old daughter, sources told Noovo Info.

Both victims were French nationals, the sources said.

Montreal police have not released their identities as their investigation continues into what they described as a "suspicious" fire.

Police and fire officials are expected to hold a news conference Saturday at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on their investigation.

A firefighter battles a blaze in Old Montreal on Friday, Oct.4, 2024. Montreal police are investigating a major fire that broke out early this morning in a century-old building in Old Montreal, leaving at least one person in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The fire started at around 2:30 a.m. Friday on the ground floor of a three-storey building at the corner of Notre-Dame St. East and Bonsecours Street in the city's historic district. The building houses a wine bar on the ground floor, with rental units on the upper levels.

Two people were also injured in the fire, including one who was sent to hospital.

The fire is reminiscent of another fire in the same neighbourhood in March 2023, when a building that was used for short-term rentals went up in flames, killing seven people. The owner of that building is Emile Benamor, the same owner of the building that was on fire Friday morning.

A fire department official said at a news conference that the building was cited for fire code violations that were "rectified" in the spring of this year. The fire safety issues included "the absence of a fire alarm system and the absence of smoke alarms," Martin Guilbault, division chief of the Montreal fire service, told reporters at a news conference.

Benamor did not respond to requests for comment on Friday. However, he released a statement Saturday through his lawyer.

"It is with shock that we have learned of the tragic deaths of certain people or their disappearance. Please accept my most sincere condolences. Any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects or to an understanding of the cause of this criminal act must be shared with the police authorities in order to prevent a recurrence," the statement reads.

Video shows person breaking into building

Surveillance video appears to show a masked person dressed in black clothing walking up to the building and kicking down the front door before entering. The video, obtained by Noovo Info, shows the person moments later, as smoke appears to come out of the building on the ground floor.

A screenshot of a surveillance video obtained by Noovo Info showing an individual leave a building at Notre-Dame St. East and Bonsecours Street in Old Montreal after breaking into it. (Source: Noovo Info)

The individual then leaves the building and appears to take a photo of the inside before fleeing on foot.

Quebec's public security minister, François Bonnardel, will visit the scene of the fire Saturday and hold an afternoon news conference.

Fire officials said the fire was finally extinguished after midnight on Saturday. Some firefighters and police officers were still on scene Saturday morning.

The Red Cross told The Canadian Press that around 40 people were evacuated Friday after the fire: 16 people from the building where the fire started and 22 families from a neighbouring building.

With files from Noovo Info and The Canadian Press

- This story is developing and will be updated.