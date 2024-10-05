Montreal business hit with Molotov cocktail 2 nights in a row: police

Montreal police say a business in the city's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood was hit with Molotov cocktails two nights in a row.

In the last incident, police were called to the intersection of Wellington and Charon streets at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said the Molotov cocktail was thrown through the front door, sparking a fire that caused "major damage to the property."

During the overnight hours the day before, someone threw an incendiary object at the building "but missed their shot," Gauthier said. A window was smashed.

No injuries were reported in either incident, which are under investigation by the arson unit.

No arrests have been made.