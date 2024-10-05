MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal business hit with Molotov cocktail 2 nights in a row: police

    The logo of the Montreal police service Aug. 29, 2024. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Christinne Muschi The logo of the Montreal police service Aug. 29, 2024. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Christinne Muschi
    Share

    Montreal police say a business in the city's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood was hit with Molotov cocktails two nights in a row.

    In the last incident, police were called to the intersection of Wellington and Charon streets at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

    Police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said the Molotov cocktail was thrown through the front door, sparking a fire that caused "major damage to the property."

    During the overnight hours the day before, someone threw an incendiary object at the building "but missed their shot," Gauthier said. A window was smashed.

    No injuries were reported in either incident, which are under investigation by the arson unit.

    No arrests have been made.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News