2 dead after fire rips through historic building in Old Montreal

At least two people are dead and others are injured after a fire ripped through a century-old building near Montreal's City Hall, sources told Noovo Info.

The fire started on the ground floor in the wine bar at 400 Notre-Dame St. East near Bonsecours Street in Old Montreal. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Montreal police (SPVM) and fire officials are expected to provide an update on the investigation at 2:30 p.m. CTV Montreal will carry the news conference live on our website.

The SPVM is investigating the fire because it is considered suspicious.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning, Amanda Kozutsky was awoken from her stay in the building by a fire alarm.

She rushed from the building unable to collect anything she brought with her.

"All of the belongings I brought with me were destroyed tonight in the fire," she posted on X.

She said she booked the room on a vacation rental site. The address at 402 Notre-Dame Street is listed on the Booking.com rental site.

CTV News spoke with Airbnb and who confirmed that there are no listings on Airbnb on that block.

Firefighters put out a blaze in Old Montreal on Oct. 4, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

According to the City of Montreal property records, the building was built in 1923 and is believed to have belonged to Emile Benamor, who also owned the heritage building on Place D'Youville that was destroyed by fire in March 2023. Montreal police have deemed that fire, which killed seven people, to be a criminal.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante posted about the fire on X.

"This is horrible news," she wrote. "I send my deepest sympathies to all those affected."

On Friday, the Montreal fire department (SIM) issued a fourth alarm at 2:48 a.m. and a fifth alarm just before 3:30 a.m. for the building on Notre-Dame. Montreal police were soon on the scene to close streets and direct traffic.

Firefighters battle a fire in Old Montreal on Friday, Oct.4, 2024. Montreal police are investigating a major fire that broke out early this morning in a century-old building in Old Montreal, leaving at least one person in hospital. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press)

Authorities told CTV News that at least three people were injured in the blaze and one was in critical condition early in the morning.

Multiple dwellings were evacuated and the Red Cross is on the scene caring for those forced from the buildings.

The Loam wine bar is on the ground floor of the building with apartment units on the other three floors of the building.