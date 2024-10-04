MONTREAL
Montreal

    • A woman was seriously injured in an accident in Saint-Rémi

    A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    A 28-year-old female driver was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Saint-Rémi, Montérégie, reports the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

    Around 2 p.m., authorities were called to Saint-Rémi Boulevard (Route 221) regarding the collision.

    According to preliminary information, the 28-year-old woman “was unable to stop in time and collided with another vehicle in front of her, which was about to make a turn,” says SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie.

    Her vehicle then deviated from its trajectory and collided head-on with a heavy truck.

    The driver was taken to hospital. Authorities fear for her life.

    A collision investigation officer was dispatched to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the event. Saint-Rémi boulevard was closed in both directions. 

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News