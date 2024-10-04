A woman was seriously injured in an accident in Saint-Rémi

A 28-year-old female driver was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Saint-Rémi, Montérégie, reports the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Around 2 p.m., authorities were called to Saint-Rémi Boulevard (Route 221) regarding the collision.

According to preliminary information, the 28-year-old woman “was unable to stop in time and collided with another vehicle in front of her, which was about to make a turn,” says SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie.

Her vehicle then deviated from its trajectory and collided head-on with a heavy truck.

The driver was taken to hospital. Authorities fear for her life.

A collision investigation officer was dispatched to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the event. Saint-Rémi boulevard was closed in both directions.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.