

The Canadian Press





A 36-year-old man appeared via teleconference at the Montreal Courthouse to face a number of charges, including at least one for attempted murder.

The victims in this case are a 5-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man, both critically injuried by gunshots in Kirkland, on the West Island, Friday night.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., Montreal police received a call concerning a man in crisis inside a residence.

When they arrived at the scene, the police found the two wounded. The victims have been hospitalized, where they remain under observation but are expected to pull through.

The suspect was arrested around 8:10 p.m. following a major police deployment. He did not resist arrest, police said.

The individual is currently detained in-hospital.

To protect the child's identity, the suspect's name has not been released.

However, police said the accused "knows the victims well."